Even a newborn in Karnataka has debt burden: LoP Narayanaswamy

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has presented the budget 16 times and calls himself an expert, but in the past three years, the state has taken a loan of Rs 3.07 lakh crore, Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said on Tuesday.

As a result of this loan, even a newborn child in the state has a debt burden of Rs 1 lakh on its head. The budgets presented by Siddaramaiah have pushed the state towards bankruptcy, he said.

Discussing the recently presented state budget by Siddaramaiah, Narayanaswamy said, “The development in the state is zero. The government has a total debt of approximately Rs 7 lakh crore so far.”

Citing the statistics, he said, “In 2023-24, the revenue estimate was Rs 1,75,000 crore while the actual collection was Rs 1,61,000, leading to a deficit of Rs 14,000 crore (8% less). In 2024-25, the revenue estimate was Rs 1,89,893 crore while the actual collection was Rs 1,80,368 crore, leading to a deficit of Rs 9,525 crore (5.1% less). Despite the state’s revenue lagging behind its actual collection, in 2025-26, the CM presented a budget with a revenue estimation is Rs 2.08 lakh crore and that there will be additional revenue of 15 per cent. A debt of Rs 1,16,000 crore is shown in the budget.”