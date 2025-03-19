‘Halal budget’ isolates Muslims from mainstream, BJP tells Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP legislators in the Assembly continued to attack Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s budget on Tuesday as a “halal budget” that appeased the Muslim community with an allocation of Rs 4,000 crore. Senior leader Araga Jnanendra alleged that the budget will push the state into a debt trap as it has borrowed Rs 1.16 lakh crore, and total liabilities have increased to Rs 7.64 crore.

Citing the Action Taken Report (ATR) on the 2024-25 budget, he alleged that the CM has tactfully created an illusion with Rs 4.09 lakh crore outlay, and most of the announcements will not get realised. Congress legislators KM Shivalinge Gowda and K Shadakshari argued that the ATR has no mention of projects in progress, and will reflect the entire spend only after the financial year ends in March. Speaker UT Khader said the ATR is a preliminary one and a complete report will come later.

Araga also criticised the Rs 100-crore allocation to set up Maulana Azad Public Schools.