'I have become a target of Karnataka's Congress government': Minister HDK on land encroachment allegations

BENGALURU: State revenue officials on Tuesday started the process to reclaim government land that was allegedly encroached by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and others in Kethaganahalli village in Bidadi hobli of Ramanagara district. The former CM dismissed the allegations and accused the state government of targeting him.
The team of officials led by the deputy commissioner is supervising the encroachment clearance operations at Kumaraswamy’s farmhouse. Government land of around 14 acres in seven to eight survey numbers was allegedly encroached and the clearance drive is being conducted on the high court’s directions, officials said.
After clearing the encroachments, the officials will put up a fence and a board declaring that the land belongs to the government. A detailed report will be submitted to the court as the matter is before it.
The high court directed the revenue department to submit a report after social activists complained that 14 acres of government land have been encroached. Revenue officials had earlier conducted a survey. The government also formed a SIT headed by a senior IAS officer to investigate land encroachment by Kumaraswamy.
Kumaraswamy said the land in question was purchased 40 years ago, and he will fight against this government’s “conspiracy” through legal means. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the Union minister said he neither encroached land nor engaged in any illegal activities.
“I purchased this land 40 years ago. Even if the government wants to evict an ordinary citizen, a notice must be issued at least 15 days in advance as per law. However, I have not received any notice or official communication till now,” he said.
“I have become a target of the Congress government. The scrutiny has been ongoing for four decades,” he said.
Kumaraswamy said he legally acquired the land and will fight against the government’s actions within the framework of the law. “Everyone knows the kind of oppression this government is engaging in. It is looting Bengaluru city. For the first time in the country’s history, a SIT has been formed for such a case,” he said.