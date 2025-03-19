'I have become a target of Karnataka's Congress government': Minister HDK on land encroachment allegations

BENGALURU: State revenue officials on Tuesday started the process to reclaim government land that was allegedly encroached by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and others in Kethaganahalli village in Bidadi hobli of Ramanagara district. The former CM dismissed the allegations and accused the state government of targeting him.

The team of officials led by the deputy commissioner is supervising the encroachment clearance operations at Kumaraswamy’s farmhouse. Government land of around 14 acres in seven to eight survey numbers was allegedly encroached and the clearance drive is being conducted on the high court’s directions, officials said.

After clearing the encroachments, the officials will put up a fence and a board declaring that the land belongs to the government. A detailed report will be submitted to the court as the matter is before it.

The high court directed the revenue department to submit a report after social activists complained that 14 acres of government land have been encroached. Revenue officials had earlier conducted a survey. The government also formed a SIT headed by a senior IAS officer to investigate land encroachment by Kumaraswamy.