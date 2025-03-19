MLAs insulted by officers, Karnataka Assembly Speaker refers complaints to privileges panel

BENGALURU: Speaker UT Khader on Tuesday referred to the Privileges Committee Congress MLA Bharamgouda Kage’s allegation against Rajendra Kataria, principal secretary in the Revenue department, for disrespecting him. The Speaker also referred Gulbarga Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimud’s plaint alleging that Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar had manhandled him recently.
Kagwad MLA Kage moved a breach of privilege motion in the Assembly, and alleged that Kataria had insulted him when he approached him for a Praja Soudha building in his constituency. Kage alleged that Kataria snubbed him.
“I have been MLA for 25 years and no officer has spoken to me like this. I have a complaint letter signed by 60 MLAs which is given to the Chief Minister. I did not go to him for my personal work,’’ he said, and demanded Kataria’s transfer.
Cutting across party lines, MLAs raised the issue and supported Kage. Turuvekere JDS MLA MT Krishnappa said it is not the insult of one MLA, but all 224 MLAs, and he should be punished. BJP MLA CC Patil said misbehaviour by an officer should not be tolerated.
Meanwhile, Mattimud narrated how he was manhandled by a police officer in his constituency. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said this can happen to any one of them. With MLAs demanding that the Speaker take action, Law Minister HK Patil said the officer can be called to the Speaker’s chamber to resolve the issue. However, MLAs from all parties did not agree.
Speaker Khader said, “Disrespecting MLAs means disrespecting the House. I shall refer this to the Privileges Committee. When MLAs call an officer and he does not have the courtesy to speak, it cannot be tolerated. Officers should learn to respect elected representatives.”
The Speaker said the two cases would be taken seriously. “It should come as a warning to others,” he said.