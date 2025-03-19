MLAs insulted by officers, Karnataka Assembly Speaker refers complaints to privileges panel

BENGALURU: Speaker UT Khader on Tuesday referred to the Privileges Committee Congress MLA Bharamgouda Kage’s allegation against Rajendra Kataria, principal secretary in the Revenue department, for disrespecting him. The Speaker also referred Gulbarga Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimud’s plaint alleging that Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar had manhandled him recently.

Kagwad MLA Kage moved a breach of privilege motion in the Assembly, and alleged that Kataria had insulted him when he approached him for a Praja Soudha building in his constituency. Kage alleged that Kataria snubbed him.

“I have been MLA for 25 years and no officer has spoken to me like this. I have a complaint letter signed by 60 MLAs which is given to the Chief Minister. I did not go to him for my personal work,’’ he said, and demanded Kataria’s transfer.