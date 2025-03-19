Okkoota calls for Karnataka bandh on March 22

BENGALURU: Kannada Okkoota, an umbrella organisation of Kannada groups, confirmed on Tuesday that the Karnataka bandh will be observed on Saturday. While outfits like Karnataka Rakshana Vedike—both factions led by T A Narayana Gowda and Praveen Shetty—have not supported the bandh, transport associations, including the Ola, Uber Owners and Drivers Association, along with a few private bus associations and autorickshaw unions, have supported it. Some malls in the city may remain closed on Saturday.

However, hotel and film industries have extended only moral support. Various trade unions are yet to decide their stance on the call.

The bandh has been called to condemn the alleged oppression of Kannadigas in Belagavi and the assault on a state-run bus conductor for not speaking Marathi.

They demanded a ban on Marathi Ekikaran Samiti in Karnataka and have called for Shiv Sena members to be barred from entering the state. The bandh will be in effect from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

Kannada Okkoota leader Vatal Nagaraj said that entire Karnataka will be shut down on Saturday. “No drivers should operate their vehicle on the day of the bandh. It is a matter of self-esteem and respect for the drivers in the state,” he said, terming the protest as the ‘Karnataka Drivers’ Bandh.

He also urged people not to use the Metro during the bandh in protest against the fare hike.