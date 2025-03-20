Experts criticise three-language formula in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With over 90,000 students failing in Hindi as the third-language subject in the 2024 SSLC examination in Karnataka, educationists are questioning why the state mandates Hindi as the third language instead of allowing students to choose one that aligns with their interests or future prospects.

Calling it an unnecessary burden, educationists criticised this “imposition”, highlighting that Hindi, in Karnataka, is being taught for the sake of fulfilling the three-language policy but is neither contributing to students’ knowledge nor proving useful for their future.

Development Educationist Professor Niranjaradhya VP highlighted that students in Karnataka’s state board schools are required to learn Hindi as a third language from Class 6 onwards.

“However, the lack of qualified teachers, especially in Classes 6 and 7, has led to a situation where students are being forced to study the language without proper guidance. In many cases, Hindi remains just another subject in the progress report rather than a language that students actively learn and use,” he said, highlighting that the issue becomes critical when students reach Class 10, where passing Hindi becomes compulsory.

“This highlights the impracticality of imposing Hindi on Kannada-speaking students, as most of them are unlikely to continue learning the language beyond school,” Prof Niranjaradhya further said.