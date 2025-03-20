In Karnataka's Hassan, pet pitbull fights off cobra to protect master’s kids

HASSAN: A pet sacrificed its life to protect the children of its master from a cobra in Kattaya village in Hassan district on Wednesday.

The cobra entered Shamanth’s house and started slithering towards an open space where small children of the house were playing.

Shamanth said that his pets, including a pitbull, engaged in an intense fight of over 15 minutes with the cobra after it entered the house.

The 12-foot-long cobra bit the pitbull several times when the dog didn’t allow it to move towards the children. Shamanth, who was alerted by the intense barking of his dogs, rushed to the spot only to find the dog and snake fighting.

He tried to stop the dog, Bheema, from continuing with the fight, but could not. Ten minutes after the fight, the pitbull collapsed and died. The other pet, a bulldog, which also fought the cobra, is healthy.

The dogs had ripped apart the cobra into three pieces. One of the residents recorded the incident and the video went viral on social media sites.

Shamanth said Bheema was a pedigreed dog that had won several prizes in dog shows across the state.