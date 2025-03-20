'It is a state subject, will rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South': Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Even as the Centre reportedly rejected the state government’s proposal to rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district, DyCM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said that his government will get it done as it is a state subject.

Shivakumar, who represents Kanakapura, which is part of Ramanagara district, in the Assembly, initiated the process in July last and submitted a memorandum to CM Siddaramaiah to rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district.

The state cabinet approved a proposal the same month. Shivakumar told reporters in New Delhi that renaming districts is a state subject.

DKS slams HDK for ‘hate politics’

“But the Union minister from here (HD Kumaraswamy) approached the Union Home Minister and got the rejection letter issued. The Law Department has written in favour of us. There is no need for us to approach the Centre again. We will get it done here itself,” DyCM DK Shivakumar said.

Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders had opposed it in the proposal stage itself. Shivakumar slammed Kumaraswamy for his “hate politics”. Kumaraswamy is against Ramanagara’s growth. Hence, the Union minister opposes renaming Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district, he alleged.