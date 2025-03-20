Karnataka Assembly passes resolution against Centre’s Waqf Bill
BENGALURU: The Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre’s proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. It insisted that the Centre immediately withdraw the Bill as it contains provisions that violate the fundamental principles of the Constitution.
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil moved the resolution which was passed amid Opposition walkout. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that the Congress government passed the resolution to keep its vote bank intact.
“Fifty per cent of the states, as BJP and its allies are in power in 18 states, are in favour of the Bill. Without any common sense, the Congress government passed the resolution,” he said.
Patil said, “Invited by the JPC (Joint Parliamenary Committee), various stakeholders, state waqf boards and organisations presented their views. Though the Karnataka Waqf Board and various organisations expressed their views against the amendment, the Centre is bringing in the Act unilaterally and has tabled it in Parliament.”
He said, “A JPC was constituted in 2024. But it acted unilaterally without considering any recommendation of opposition members. The 3rd Schedule of the Constitution does not mention the subject of Waqf. Waqf is a special concept and is not a subject under the exclusive purview of the Centre. Instead, in the list of separate and special powers of the state government, it includes graveyards/cemeteries and entry includes land, land records and the central government does not have the power to amend them.
Changes proposed by this amendment will usurp and abridge the executive and legislative jurisdiction of the state government. It is against the principles of equity, equality and parity. This amendment is unconstitutional. Article 26 of the Constitution ensures a fundamental right of freedom to waqf charities and waqf institutions.”
He said, “The bill takes away many powers related to waqf from state governments. It is in stark contrast to the federal system. It weakens or abrogates functions and powers of boards responsible for the supervision of waqfs and waqf tribunals and is contrary to secular principles.” He said, “It is the duty of states to protect constitutional values. This Act does not reflect aspirations and opportunities of all sections of people. It is completely against universal aspirations and aspirations of the people of Karnataka and secular principles.”
The Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to bring an Act under Section 46 of the Constitution to reserve SCSP-TSP grants in the budget proportional to the population of SC/ST communities.
Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar got a resolution passed urging the Centre to withdraw the University Grant Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025.