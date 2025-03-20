Karnataka High Court questions irregularities in AEE recruitment, hints at CBI probe

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has cautioned the state government, the Karnataka State Public Service Commission (KPSC), and other authorities that it may consider handing over the investigation into alleged irregularities in the selection of candidates for 24 assistant executive engineer (AEE) posts to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A division bench of Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Ramachandra D. Huddar made these observations while hearing petitions filed by around 10 candidates who were selected and appointed for the posts. The court noted that the state government, the KPSC, and the aspiring candidates may submit their versions before a decision on a CBI probe is taken. It also sought answers from the government regarding several questions discussed during the hearing, particularly on whether or not a CBI investigation should be ordered.

While acknowledging the government's efforts to improve the public recruitment system and the recent Bill passed by the legislature to reform the KPSC, the court pointed out that the records related to the recruitment process for AEE posts indicate possible misconduct by certain officials of the KPSC and the government at specific levels.

The court also directed the advocate general to seek a response from the government on why appointment letters were issued to the selected candidates on June 25, 2024, despite the KPSC’s letter dated February 22, 2024, and a reminder on May 18, 2024, asking the government to put the selection list on hold and not issue appointment letters.

Additionally, the court questioned why the government and the KPSC had not yet filed a criminal complaint, even after prima facie evidence of fraud in the selection process, including the alleged manipulation of OMR sheets by certain candidates.