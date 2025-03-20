Karnataka home minister orders probe into alleged honey trap attempt on minister K N Rajanna

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in the Assembly on Thursday announced that he will order a high-level probe into the alleged honey trap attempt being done on his cabinet colleague and cooperation Minister K N Rajanna.

Speaking to reporters outside the Vidhana Soudha, K N Rajanna admitted to being targeted in a honey trap attempt. He urged a probe by the panel of headed by a retired High Court Judge.

"I will not shy away from revealing the fact that the honey trap attempt done on me. But could escape the trap. I am not a 'Sathyaharishchadra' or Sriramachandra either to hide it", he asserted.

Earlier, in the House replying to the Opposition BJP's demand for a probe as the incident had created ripples in the political circle for a couple of days, Parameshwara clarified that after receiving a complaint by Rajanna the action will be taken.