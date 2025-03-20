Karnataka home minister orders probe into alleged honey trap attempt on minister K N Rajanna

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in the Assembly on Thursday announced that he will order a high-level probe into the alleged honey trap attempt being done on his cabinet colleague and cooperation Minister K N Rajanna.
Speaking to reporters outside the Vidhana Soudha, K N Rajanna admitted to being targeted in a honey trap attempt. He urged a probe by the panel of headed by a retired High Court Judge.
"I will not shy away from revealing the fact that the honey trap attempt done on me. But could escape the trap. I am not a 'Sathyaharishchadra' or Sriramachandra either to hide it", he asserted.
Earlier, in the House replying to the Opposition BJP's demand for a probe as the incident had created ripples in the political circle for a couple of days, Parameshwara clarified that after receiving a complaint by Rajanna the action will be taken.
"Leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal raised the serious issue, the legislators- Sunil Kumar spoke and Munirantna expressed his outburst. Since it is a (honey trap issue) question of the dignity of every member in the house we should put an end to it. The Karnataka Legislature has acclaimed great respect in the entire country. I will order a high level investigation based on Rajanna's appeal to discover the veracity of the incident", he stated.
Earlier, Yatnal while raising the issue, reported in a section of the media, regretted that in Karnataka, which has great history and culture, the honey trap attempts prevailed on the people's representatives including the ministers.
"The attempt has been done on K N Rajanna and it is a kind of blackmailing the people representatives in our state and I urge Home Minister to take action in the interest of all the legislators", he urged.
"A leader aspiring to become CM attempted this on Rajanna, and someone else could be next."