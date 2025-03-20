Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad bats for 75 per cent reservation for all castes

SHIVAMOGGA: Labour Minister Santosh Lad called for a 75% reservation for AHINDA and all communities in the state, pointing to Tamil Nadu’s 69% reservation policy.

Addressing the gathering at a programme to launch a website of the Maratha community organised by the Shivamogga Zilla Kshatriya Maratha Seva Sangha at Kuvempu Rangamandira here recently, Lad said, “Tamil Nadu has 69% reservation. I request the CM to increase reservation to 75% to benefit all communities and send a recommendation to the Centre in this regard.”

Lad said that many communities demand reservation under 2A category which is not possible under the current percentage of reservation.

“Let there be an increased percentage of reservation. I request the CM to provide reservation as per the population of communities. To protect Tamil Nadu’s 69% reservation policy, an act in this regard was placed in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. If the reservation is increased to 75%, all communities will get opportunities,” he said.