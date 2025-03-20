Pilgrim amenity complexes in Tirumala will be maintained, says Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: JDS MLC Saravana on Wednesday complained that pilgrim amenity complexes built by the Karnataka government in Tirumala lack maintenance, despite having a staff of over 50.

“The rooms in these complexes lack proper doors. People staying here have to place a chair to prevent the door from opening. Except for one or two staffers at the reception, no workers are seen. There is zero maintenance at these complexes,” Saravana said.

In his reply to Saravana, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “Post May, tenders will be floated to maintain Hampi Block with 110 rooms, Aihole Block with 130 rooms and 36 VVIP rooms at Tirumala. A tender will also be floated for maintenance of a 500-capacity hall, and steps taken to maintain the complexes like 4-star hotels.”

Reddy said people can book the rooms online and that 40 per cent of the rooms will be reserved for people from Karnataka. He also heeded Saravana’s request to provide uniforms, ID cards and enable biometric attendance for the staff.

He told the House that a guesthouse built at Varanasi in 1928 was in a dilapidated condition. “It will be demolished and a new guesthouse built,” Reddy said.