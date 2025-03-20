Pilgrim amenity complexes in Tirumala will be maintained, says Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: JDS MLC Saravana on Wednesday complained that pilgrim amenity complexes built by the Karnataka government in Tirumala lack maintenance, despite having a staff of over 50.
“The rooms in these complexes lack proper doors. People staying here have to place a chair to prevent the door from opening. Except for one or two staffers at the reception, no workers are seen. There is zero maintenance at these complexes,” Saravana said.
In his reply to Saravana, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “Post May, tenders will be floated to maintain Hampi Block with 110 rooms, Aihole Block with 130 rooms and 36 VVIP rooms at Tirumala. A tender will also be floated for maintenance of a 500-capacity hall, and steps taken to maintain the complexes like 4-star hotels.”
Reddy said people can book the rooms online and that 40 per cent of the rooms will be reserved for people from Karnataka. He also heeded Saravana’s request to provide uniforms, ID cards and enable biometric attendance for the staff.
He told the House that a guesthouse built at Varanasi in 1928 was in a dilapidated condition. “It will be demolished and a new guesthouse built,” Reddy said.
Replying to MLC DT Srinivas, who said temples and tourism go hand-in-hand and demanded that all temples in Karnataka be developed with more grants, and also properties adjacent to muzrai temples to fetch more revenue, Reddy said, “Discussions are on to use land adjacent to temples to set up shops which will earn rent. Regarding temple tourism, I will hold a meeting with the tourism minister.”
Inam Dattatreya land: Illegality to be investigated
Reddy said if there is any illegality in allotting land belonging to Inam Dattatreya Peeta in Chikkamagaluru to private individuals, it will be investigated by the department’s principal secretary. He was replying to BJP MLC CT Ravi’s question whether the temple land has been illegally allotted to private individuals.
“It has been found that Dattatreya Peeta had 1,861.31 acres before the Tenancy Act. A total of 104.39-acre land from the Inam Dattatreya Peetha village has been allotted to private individuals,” he said, adding that if there are any illegalities, land belonging to the Peeta will be transferred in the name of Dattatreya.