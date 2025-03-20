Woman tied to tree, thrashed over charges of fish theft in Karnataka's Malpe, four held

UDUPI: The police in Malpe, Udupi district, have arrested four persons for allegedly tying a woman to a tree and assaulting her after accusing her of stealing fish. The alleged incident occurred on March 18. The police, however, registered a case on Wednesday after the video of the alleged assault went viral on social media.

In the video, a woman is seen slapping the victim while a crowd stands by. Later, the victim is tied to a tree and slapped again. Despite this humiliation in public, no one intervened to stop the assault, said sources. A case has been registered under Sections 74, 115, 351, and 352 of the BNS and also under the provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said that the victim hails from Vijayanagara district. The woman who assaulted the victim has been identified as Laxmi Bai. The others arrested are Sunder, Shilpa, and another person. The police are verifying the video to nab the others involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari K said that an FIR has been registered.

“Manhandling is not permitted in the law. The victim may or may not be at fault... it is also being investigated. But assaulting someone is not acceptable. It was disturning to see people laugh at the victim. Nobody intervened to stop the attack. I have spoken to the SP to take action against the accused,” she said.

Meanwhile, KPCC spokesperson Veronica Cornelio condemned the incident and stated that the public’s passive behaviour during such a cruel act is deeply disturbing.