Basavaraj Bommai seeks Central nod for irrigation projects in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Haveri MP and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai suggested setting up a single national tribunal under the leadership of a sitting Supreme Court judge to resolve interstate water disputes.

Participating in a discussion on the demands of the Ministry of Jal Shakti in the Parliament, he said the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project is Karnataka’s rightful claim and has been pending for six years without a decision. He urged the Union government to take the initiative to resolve it and direct the Central Water Resources Commission and Central Water Commission to take appropriate action.

On the Mahadayi project, he said the tribunal has given its verdict, but environmental clearance has not been granted, causing difficulties for Karnataka.

He urged the central government to intervene and allow Karnataka to raise the height of the Almatti reservoir. The Union government must clearly explain the Interstate Water Disputes Act to the Supreme Court and facilitate the implementation of the Upper Krishna project, he said.

Bommai also pointed out that Karnataka is facing injustice in the interlinking of rivers like Godavari, Mahanadi, Krishna and Cauvery. The NWDA (National Water Development Agency) should be given proper instructions to safeguard Karnataka’s water rights, he said.