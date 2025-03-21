IISc develops non-invasive, needle-free glucose checks for diabetics

BENGALURU: For millions of people with diabetes, checking blood glucose levels is a painful yet daily necessity as it requires pricking the skin several times a day, which is inconvenient and poses risk of infection. However, scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed a painless alternative, using light and sound instead of needles.

This breakthrough, based on a technique called photoacoustic sensing, can change the way glucose level is monitored.

‘Photoacoustic sensing’ is a method wherein a laser is beamed on to biological tissues. When the tissue absorbs the light, it heats up slightly - by less than 1 degree Celsius - causing it to expand and contract.

This tiny movement generates ultrasonic sound waves, which can be detected by specialised instruments. Since different molecules absorb light in unique ways, they create distinct “fingerprints” in the emitted sound waves, allowing scientists to identify and measure specific substances in the body - without ever needing to break the skin.

To make this technique work for glucose detection, the IISc team used polarised light - light waves vibrating in only one direction. This is similar to how sunglasses reduce glare by filtering out certain light waves. Glucose, like many biological molecules, is chiral - meaning it rotates polarised light when it interacts with it.

The researchers found that this rotation affected the intensity of the sound waves produced, revealing a way to measure glucose levels accurately.

“We do not know why the acoustic signal changes when we change the polarisation state. But we can establish a relationship between glucose concentration and the intensity of the acoustic signal at a particular wavelength,” Jaya Prakash, Assistant Professor at IISc’s Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics, and the study’s corresponding author, explained.

As glucose concentration increases, it rotates the polarised light more, and this change is reflected in the strength of the sound waves. By analysing these signals, the researchers precisely estimated glucose levels - without needing a blood sample.