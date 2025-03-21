Karnataka Assembly nod to Dr H Narasimhaiah authority, notaries bills

BENGALURU: The Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved the Dr H Narasimhaiah Science, Educational, Cultural and Tourism Development Authority Bill, 2025.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil moved the Bill which provides for the establishment of an authority for the development of the Dr H Narasimhaiah Science, Educational, Cultural and Tourism memorial sites in Hosur, Vidurashwatha and Gauribidanur taluk, Chikkaballapur, into Science, Educational, Cultural and Tourism Centres.

The Assembly also approved the Notaries (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025, to make provisions for reservation in appointments of notaries by amending the Notaries Act, 1952 (Central Act 53 of 1952).

It provides for reservation in appointments to applicants from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, horizontal reservation for women and physically challenged persons. If a candidate from these categories is not available, then such posts will be filled from persons belonging to the General Category.

Bills passed in council

The Karnataka

Public Service Commission (Conduct of Business and Additional Functions) (Amendment) Bill 2025

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Universities of Agricultural Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2025