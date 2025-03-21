Rs 201 crore spent to tackle Naxalism in Karnataka: Minister Dr Parameshwara

BENGALURU: From 2008 till now, the government has spent over Rs 201 crore to tackle Naxals in Karnataka. Of this, Rs 150 crore has been spent on salaries from 2018 till February 2025 and Rs 51.31 crore on non-salary expenses from 2008 till March 4, 2025, said Home Minister Dr Parameshwara.

He was replying to a question raised by BJP MLC C T Ravi in the Council on Thursday on measures taken by the government to curb naxalism and the expenses incurred.

“Our government has declared Karnataka a “Naxal-free state” and the Anti-Naxal Force will be disbanded. However, we will continue to keep a watch for Naxal activities in the state, especially in the forest areas of Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru through the intelligence wing of the Anti-Naxal Force,” he said.

To curb Naxal activities in the state, the Anti-Naxal Force was set up in 2005. Twenty-two naxalities have surrendered along with their arms so far under the Naxal Surrender Policy, Parameshwara informed the house.

Ravi advised the government to take steps to prevent the state from becoming a Naxal sleeper cell and to keep a tight vigil on “urban Naxals.”

Poor state of Mangaluru prison

A new prison is being built on 63 acres of land on the outskirts of Mangaluru in Bantal taluk. The works will soon be completed, and the existing prison in Mangaluru will be shifted to the new location, said Parameshwara. He was replying to MLC Ivan D’Souza who said the existing prison in the heart of Mangaluru city is over-crowded, prisoners fall ill due to food poisoning, frequent clashes break out among prisoners, prison staff get attacked and it has become a hub for illegal activities.

Ivan said the prisoners were filling up the mobile jammers with ‘salt’ so that it wouldn’t work, and there was no action from the prison officials.

Parameshwara said once the new prison is built, the prisoners will be shifted there and suitable measures will be taken so that no illegal activities are conducted.

“To prevent mobile use inside the prison, high-tech jammers will be installed,” the home minister said. He said jammers would be installed in such a way that it doesn’t interrupt the mobile signals of those living around the prison.