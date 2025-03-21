Special team will be formed to curb pollution of River Cauvery: Karnataka Deputy CM DKS

MADIKERI: A special team will be formed in Kodagu to prevent pollution of the River Cauvery and curb encroachment of water bodies across the district, confirmed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. He made this announcement while speaking to the media during his visit to Talacauvery and Bhagamandala temples in Kodagu.

Shivakumar, who was at the pilgrimage centres to offer special puja, collected holy water from Triveni Sangama and Talacauvery. He confirmed that this water would be taken to Bengaluru and distributed during the launch of the Water Conservation Campaign, which is being organised as part of World Water Day.

Taking a dip at the sacred ‘kundike’ at Talacauvery, Shivakumar also announced the launch of the Cauvery Aarati ritual along the riverbanks, including at the KRS Dam premises.

"Funds will be allotted for the initiative, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation and environmental preservation," he stated. He added that a week-long awareness campaign would be conducted across the state in connection with World Water Day.