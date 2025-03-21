SSLC exams from March 21, over 8.96 lakh students to write across Karnataka
BENGALURU: A total of 8,96,447 students from 15,881 high schools across Karnataka will appear for the first annual SSLC exam beginning today (March 21).
Among them are 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls. To ensure a fair examination process and curb malpractice, the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will once again implement webstreaming for monitoring.
On the first day, students will appear for first-language exams in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, and Sanskrit from 10 am to 1.15 pm across 2,818 examination centres. Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and earphones are strictly prohibited inside examination centres.
Officers and staff on examination and security duty are also banned from using mobile phones at the centres. Only the chief of the examination centre is permitted to use a basic mobile phone without a camera.
KSRTC, BMTC, and other transport corporations will offer free bus services for students on the day of the exam. Students can avail the service by showing their ID cards and admission tickets. This year, students must score at least 35% to pass the SSLC examination, as the KSEAB has reverted to the pre-Covid evaluation system.
Last year, the board had lowered the passing mark to 25% and added grace marks to help more students get promoted after a significant number failed the SSLC exam. However, School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa recently announced that such relaxations will no longer be in place.
He attributed last year’s decline in results to new measures like web-casting, which led the board to temporarily reduce the qualifying marks.
UG CET: Candidates can edit application errors after exam
Candidates appearing for UG CET-25 will be allowed to correct errors in their applications after the exam, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Executive Director H Prasanna announced on Thursday.
A total of 3,64,778 candidates have applied this year, with 3,44,989 completing the fee payment. Of these, 1.36 lakh records have been verified online through the Student Achievement Tracking system, while 1.64 lakh candidates have undergone document verification at colleges. However, around 44,000 candidates still need to complete verification. Those with pending verification, as indicated on their claim slips, can do so at their respective PU colleges or the nearest government PU science college.
UG CET is scheduled for April 16 and 17, while Kannada language exam for Horanadu and Gadinadu candidates will be held on April 15. Admit cards will soon be available for download.