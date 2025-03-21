SSLC exams from March 21, over 8.96 lakh students to write across Karnataka

BENGALURU: A total of 8,96,447 students from 15,881 high schools across Karnataka will appear for the first annual SSLC exam beginning today (March 21).

Among them are 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls. To ensure a fair examination process and curb malpractice, the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will once again implement webstreaming for monitoring.

On the first day, students will appear for first-language exams in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, and Sanskrit from 10 am to 1.15 pm across 2,818 examination centres. Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and earphones are strictly prohibited inside examination centres.

Officers and staff on examination and security duty are also banned from using mobile phones at the centres. Only the chief of the examination centre is permitted to use a basic mobile phone without a camera.

KSRTC, BMTC, and other transport corporations will offer free bus services for students on the day of the exam. Students can avail the service by showing their ID cards and admission tickets. This year, students must score at least 35% to pass the SSLC examination, as the KSEAB has reverted to the pre-Covid evaluation system.