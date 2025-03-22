‘Anna Bhagya rice worth Rs 14.27 crore seized in state’: Karnataka government tells Assembly

UDUPI: The Karnataka government informed the Assembly that 8,427 quintals of rice worth Rs 14.27 crore was seized in the state between April 1, 2024 and February 28, 2025.

This rice meant for Anna Bhagya scheme was allegedly being diverted from public distribution system (PDS) as the accused persons purchased it from beneficiaries and tried to sell it at a higher price.

As many as 285 cases have been registered in this regard. Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, replying to an unstarred question raised by Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar in the Assemblay, said that a separate team has been constituted and commissioner, department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Bengaluru has been tasked with investigating the matter.

The minister further informed that along with the seizure of the rice, 35.4 quintals of ragi worth Rs 1.29 lakh, 341 quintals of wheat worth Rs 8.23 lakh, 222 quintals of lentils worth Rs 17.72 lakh, 505 quintals of jowar worth Rs 13.98 lakh, 53.7 quintals of sugar worth Rs 2.24 lakh were also seized.