Economic slowdown at national level slightly dipped Karnataka’s revenues: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah, on Friday, termed the Opposition’s criticism of the state budget politically motivated. Responding to the debate on the discussions in the Assembly on the budget, the CM drew a parallel between the state’s financial situation and that of the Centre.

Siddaramaiah said that because of the economic slowdown at the national level, the state’s revenue slightly declined but it will improve. In 2024-25, Karnataka had expected revenue collection of Rs 1,89,893 crore and it was Rs 157,111 crore till February end, which is 87 %, he said. “It is likely to reach Rs 1,77,00 crore till end of March, but that is also slightly less than our expectations,” the CM said.

Economic developments in the country will also impact the state and a shortfall in revenue collections shows the economic slowdown in the country, he said. Even the Centre’s revenue generation declined by Rs 1.6 lakh crore, he said, amid sloganeering by BJP MLAs over the honey-trap issue.