Karnataka Bandh: Regular life likely to be unaffected; cabs, autos may remain off roads

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Bandh called on Saturday is likely to receive a poor response, as various organisations have extended only moral support to the bandh, and decided to run their businesses as usual. However, cabs and auto rickshaws may remain off the roads in a few districts, including Bengaluru.

As government offices, banks and many private companies are closed on account of fourth Saturday, the bandh is likely to have little effect on normal life. Schools and colleges will remain open. However, a few private schools and colleges have declared a holiday as a precautionary step. Malls and cinemas have resorted to wait-and-watch approach, and will take a call based on the situation.

While essential services remain unaffected, no trade bodies have extended support to the bandh. Government and private buses will ply as usual and Metro services in Bengaluru will not be affected. The hotel industry has also decided to keep restaurants open.

Police have taken precautionary measures and warned of strict action against individuals forcing shops and establishments to close. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said extensive arrangements have been made to maintain law and order in the city during the bandh, called by Kannada Okkoota, an umbrella organisation of Kannada groups.