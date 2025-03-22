Karnataka Bandh: Regular life likely to be unaffected; cabs, autos may remain off roads

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Bandh called on Saturday is likely to receive a poor response, as various organisations have extended only moral support to the bandh, and decided to run their businesses as usual. However, cabs and auto rickshaws may remain off the roads in a few districts, including Bengaluru.
As government offices, banks and many private companies are closed on account of fourth Saturday, the bandh is likely to have little effect on normal life. Schools and colleges will remain open. However, a few private schools and colleges have declared a holiday as a precautionary step. Malls and cinemas have resorted to wait-and-watch approach, and will take a call based on the situation.
While essential services remain unaffected, no trade bodies have extended support to the bandh. Government and private buses will ply as usual and Metro services in Bengaluru will not be affected. The hotel industry has also decided to keep restaurants open.
Police have taken precautionary measures and warned of strict action against individuals forcing shops and establishments to close. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said extensive arrangements have been made to maintain law and order in the city during the bandh, called by Kannada Okkoota, an umbrella organisation of Kannada groups.
Addressing the media on Thursday, Kannada Okkoota leader Vatal Nagaraj said the bandh would be observed from 6am to 6pm across the state. Activists will participate in a rally from Town Hall to Freedom Park in Bengaluru at 11am, while in other districts, activists are preparing for similar protests. In Belagavi and Dharwad, the bandh is expected to have an impact, with demands for the removal of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES).
“Over 1,500 associations and unions have extended support for the bandh, with many offering moral support,” Nagaraj claimed. He criticized Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, stating that while he had staged protests for the Mekedatu project, the government is now failing to support the bandh called in the interest of the state. He also slammed Commissioner Dayananda as police detained activists seeking support for the bandh, on Thursday.
WHAT’S OPEN
Schools & colleges
Hospitals & pharmacies
Hotels, Bars and restaurants
Public transport (KSRTC, BMTC, Namma Metro)
WHAT’S NOT
Auto & cab services
Cinemas may not screen morning shows
WHY THE BANDH
To condemn the alleged oppression of Kannadigas in Belagavi, and assault on state-run bus conductor for not speaking Marathi
Demand ban on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Karnataka
Seek development of North Karnataka
Demand implementation of Mekedatu, Mahadayi, Kalasa-Banduri projects