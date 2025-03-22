Karnataka Council descends into chaos over SCP/TSP grants

BENGALURU: The Council on Friday witnessed chaotic scenes after BJP MLC Sudham Das raised concerns on what he called ineffective implementation of the Special Component Plan (SCP) for Scheduled Castes and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) schemes.

Das, a former bureaucrat-turned-legislator, criticised the State Government saying that there was poor execution of over 140 welfare schemes designed for SCs and STs. Das claimed that spending on these schemes had barely reached 54% by January. He questioned how these schemes could be effectively implemented with such a low level of expenditure.

He also took issue with the organisational structure, noting that the Social Welfare Department falls under the Finance Department, which he suggested hinders the smooth execution of these initiatives.

Das further criticised the lack of accountability, noting that despite provisions for those who fail to implement these schemes effectively facing imprisonment, no one in the bureaucracy has been convicted in the past 11 years.

Das insisted that the problem lay within the system itself, which he argued is unable to deliver results for the marginalised communities it is meant to support. The heated exchange led to disruptions in the session and the House was adjourned after leaders from both benches started arguing loudly.

Siddaramaiah clarifies

In the Assembly, CM Siddaramaiah responded saying the government has provided Rs 42,018 crore for the SCSP/TSP programmes.

In three years, from 2020-21 to 2022-23, the BJP government allocated Rs 80,415 crore for SCSP/TSP. The Congress government provided Rs 1,15,505 crore since the 2023 budget, he said.