Karnataka home to hundreds of startups in med, pharma sectors: Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: Karnataka is emerging as a key player in the dermatology and cosmetic medical treatment sectors, with significant investment opportunities coming up, particularly in the upcoming KWIN City project, said Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil on Friday.

At the inauguration of the Bharat Summit of Laser Medicine and Surgery 2025, Patil highlighted the state’s advancements in medical device manufacturing and pharmaceutical startups and noted that Karnataka currently manufactures 350 critical medical instruments and is home to hundreds of startups in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, which are actively driving healthcare innovation.

Patil emphasised that Karnataka is at the forefront of producing medical IT solutions, PCR machines, stents for heart treatments, insulin pens, and other key medical devices.

He added that the medical devices, digital health, and diagnostics sectors are undergoing rapid transformation, with state-based companies leading technological advancements in these areas.

During the four-day international conference, Patil stressed that affordable healthcare and speedy treatment are essential for building credibility in the industry. The conference, which will conclude on Sunday, March 23, brought together over 1,200 delegates from around the world for discussions.