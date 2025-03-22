RSS expresses concern over Hindus in Bangladesh, urges stronger action if atrocities persist

BENGALURU: RSS Joint General Secretary Arun Kumar on Saturday stated that while the central government has taken commendable steps to protect Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh, further action may be necessary if atrocities continue or escalate.
Speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha-2025, Kumar said, "The protection of Hindus in Bangladesh is our (India’s) responsibility. They should live in peace and prosper—this is the aim. So far, the steps taken by the country are commendable, including sending a team and an elected representative to Bangladesh and raising concerns at international forums. However, if something major happens in the future, we will then decide what needs to be done."
He asserted that India has not broken or disrespected the Nehru-Liaquat Pact or any peace treaties, but Bangladesh has failed to honour them. As part of the three-day Sabha, the RSS passed its first resolution, expressing solidarity with Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh. A second resolution will focus on setting the organisation’s agenda for the next 100 years.
Kumar also highlighted two key issues under discussion—analysis and transformation of society. "The work done in the last six years is being reviewed, and based on this introspection, targets for the coming years are being set," he said.
Regarding the issue of delimitation, he noted that the act was fixed in 2002 and questioned the motives of those raising concerns now. "Those who are bringing up this issue should be asked whether they have a political agenda or if they are genuinely thinking about public welfare," he remarked.
On reports of a rift between the BJP and RSS over the appointment of a new BJP president, Kumar denied any discord. "The Sangh does not discuss BJP’s internal matters, and there is no rift between the BJP and RSS," he clarified.
Addressing the language debate, Kumar emphasised the RSS’s belief in national unity. "The preamble clearly states 'We the people of India,' which means there is no discrimination based on religion, language, or region. This is the perspective everyone should adopt while working," he said.