RSS expresses concern over Hindus in Bangladesh, urges stronger action if atrocities persist

BENGALURU: RSS Joint General Secretary Arun Kumar on Saturday stated that while the central government has taken commendable steps to protect Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh, further action may be necessary if atrocities continue or escalate.

Speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha-2025, Kumar said, "The protection of Hindus in Bangladesh is our (India’s) responsibility. They should live in peace and prosper—this is the aim. So far, the steps taken by the country are commendable, including sending a team and an elected representative to Bangladesh and raising concerns at international forums. However, if something major happens in the future, we will then decide what needs to be done."

He asserted that India has not broken or disrespected the Nehru-Liaquat Pact or any peace treaties, but Bangladesh has failed to honour them. As part of the three-day Sabha, the RSS passed its first resolution, expressing solidarity with Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh. A second resolution will focus on setting the organisation’s agenda for the next 100 years.