One lakh people gathered during Brahmothsava in KGF

KGF: Devotees and the general public lauded the KGF police for tight security during the annual Brahmothsava held for thirteen days from March 8 to March 21.

Over one lakh devotees witnessed the famous festival of KGF Sree Prasanna Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple.

It was a tough time for the police officers. However, regular meetings chaired by Superintendent of Police K.M.Shantharaju and Deputy Superintendent of Police Panduranga, follow-ups, round-the-clock patrol, and installation of additional check posts and forces in the main streets helped.

Adding to this, the closure of liquor shops from March 18 to 21 provided relief to the police personnel.

The festival concluded grandly without the occurrence of any untoward incident.