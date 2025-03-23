One lakh people gathered during Brahmothsava in KGF

KGF: Devotees and the general public lauded the KGF police for tight security during the annual Brahmothsava held for thirteen days from March 8 to March 21.
Over one lakh devotees witnessed the famous festival of KGF Sree Prasanna Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple.
It was a tough time for the police officers. However, regular meetings chaired by Superintendent of Police K.M.Shantharaju and Deputy Superintendent of Police Panduranga, follow-ups, round-the-clock patrol, and installation of additional check posts and forces in the main streets helped.
Adding to this, the closure of liquor shops from March 18 to 21 provided relief to the police personnel.
The festival concluded grandly without the occurrence of any untoward incident.
The Utsav committee members also thanked Police officers Naveen, Markondiah, Narayanaswamy, Rangaswamy, Manjunath, Mala and other police officers for their cooperation and patrolling, particularly during the whole night.
In all the thirteen days, the Chariot procession commenced around 11 pm and reached the temple on the wee hours of the next day.
The famous Pushpa Pallakku commenced from the temple around 11:45 pm on Tuesday night and reached the temple premises on Wednesday 9 P.M.
The Uthsava committee members arranged cultural programmes in the main streets regularly, besides musical orchestras from Chennai and Bengaluru.
Cinema singers and drums attracted a huge gathering. Thousands of youngsters danced to the tune of drums every day.
Street vendors who reached to KGF from different places before the festival occupied the footpath to sell their toys, ice creams, and chat foods and left only on March 23.
The street vendors profited, no chaos was reported anywhere.
Central Range Inspector General of Police Labhuram lauded the police team headed by K.M.Shantharaju for tireless efforts in paving smooth functioning of the festival.