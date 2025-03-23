RSS: Happy with Centre’s efforts to protect minorities in Bangladesh

BENGALURU: Joint-general secretary of RSS Arun Kumar said on Saturday that protection of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh is the responsibility of India.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the three-day RSS convention, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), here, Kumar said RSS is satisfied with what the BJP government has done so far for protection of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. A lot more needs to be done if atrocities on minorities continue in that country.

There has been a decline in the population of Hindus in Bangladesh from 22% in 1951 to 7.95% now. India did not break or disrespect the peace treaties with other countries, but Bangladesh is not honouring them. The protection of Hindus in Bangladesh is our (India’s) responsibility. They should live in peace and prosper. The steps taken by India so far are commendable -- sending a team and an elected representative to Bangladesh and raising the issue at international forums, he said.

At the convention, a resolution expressing solidarity with the Hindu society of Bangladesh was passed on Saturday. Another resolution detailing the works to be done by RSS in future will be passed, he said.

Kumar said, “Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh cannot be ignored and if something major happens in future, we will decide what has to be done.” “The ABPS urges the government of Bharat to make all possible efforts to ensure the protection, dignity and well-being of Hindu community in Bangladesh along with engaging the Government of Bangladesh in continuous and meaningful dialogue (sic),” the resolution stated.