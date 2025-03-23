Special court issues warrant against Bidar DC in land-grab case

BIDAR: The Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Courts, Bengaluru, has issued a warrant against the Bidar deputy commissioner for not submitting a report in the land-grab case against Aurad MLA Prabhu Chavan. The order has been issued through the Bidar district Superintendent of Police to execute the warrant along with a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Case details

Deepak Patil Chandori, former president of Chandori gram panchayat in Aurad taluk, had filed a case in the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Courts, alleging that the MLA had created fake documents and encroached 3 acres and 19 guntas of government land located in survey number 102 of Kolara (B) village in Bidar taluk.

Along with Chavan, the Bidar District Magistrate (DC), Bidar Divisional Magistrate (AC), tahsildar, additional director of Land Records and the Bidar sub-registrar were also booked. The complaint alleged that the Bidar District Magistrate and tahsildar had cooperated with the encroachers and requested that legal action be taken against those who had encroached on the land.

The court had taken the statement of Chandori on October 5, 2024. It had ordered the District Magistrate to submit a report on the case by December 12, 2024. Later, it gave time till February 21, 2025, to submit the report and then again extended the deadline to March 13. But the district administration still did not submit the report. Therefore, the court ordered the bailable warrant.

“I filed the case to save government property and not for personal gain. Former deputy commissioner H R Mahadeva had issued an order that the land belonged to the government. However, the district administration did not take any action after that,” Chanduri said.