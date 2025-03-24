Crimes against children rise in Karnataka, over 10 POCSO cases filed every day in 2025

BENGALURU: Crimes against children in the state have surged, with an average of 10 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases registered every day in the first two months of 2025.

In 2024, the police registered 8,233 cases of crime against children, an increase from 7,854 cases in 2023. Among these, 4,003 were POCSO cases, marking a 38.89% rise in four years, from 2,882 cases in 2021. Despite the increase in the number of cases, the conviction rate remains low, with only 353 convictions out of 13,990 total cases registered in four years (2021-2024).

Worryingly, over 26% of these cases ended in acquittal of the accused (3,662), while 202 were classified as false cases. The disturbing trend continues in 2025, with 348 and 264 POCSO cases registered in January and February respectively.

Crimes against children in the state saw over 7% rise in 2024 compared to 2023, according to police data. Additionally, 23 child marriage cases and 16 child labour cases were reported in the first two months of the year.

According to the State Crime Records Bureau, under the Children Act, police have registered 105 cases of child labour, 142 under the Juvenile Justice Act, and 152 under the the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act in 2024. Last year, the state also reported 3,766 cases of child kidnapping and abduction.

Child rights activist Vasudev Sharma said, “Increasing number of cases indicates growing awareness about reporting cases, but the punishment for criminals remains low. Most cases of child sexual abuse happen within the family or involve someone known to the victim.”