Crimes against children rise in Karnataka, over 10 POCSO cases filed every day in 2025

BENGALURU: Crimes against children in the state have surged, with an average of 10 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases registered every day in the first two months of 2025.
In 2024, the police registered 8,233 cases of crime against children, an increase from 7,854 cases in 2023. Among these, 4,003 were POCSO cases, marking a 38.89% rise in four years, from 2,882 cases in 2021. Despite the increase in the number of cases, the conviction rate remains low, with only 353 convictions out of 13,990 total cases registered in four years (2021-2024).
Worryingly, over 26% of these cases ended in acquittal of the accused (3,662), while 202 were classified as false cases. The disturbing trend continues in 2025, with 348 and 264 POCSO cases registered in January and February respectively.
Crimes against children in the state saw over 7% rise in 2024 compared to 2023, according to police data. Additionally, 23 child marriage cases and 16 child labour cases were reported in the first two months of the year.
According to the State Crime Records Bureau, under the Children Act, police have registered 105 cases of child labour, 142 under the Juvenile Justice Act, and 152 under the the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act in 2024. Last year, the state also reported 3,766 cases of child kidnapping and abduction.
Child rights activist Vasudev Sharma said, “Increasing number of cases indicates growing awareness about reporting cases, but the punishment for criminals remains low. Most cases of child sexual abuse happen within the family or involve someone known to the victim.”
‘Child marriage has sanction from society’
Recently, children have become more aware of child marriage, abuse and assault because of initiatives like “Tereda Mane” (open house). However, child marriages remain prevalent in suburban and rural areas, often driven by family fears and societal pressures. A shortage of girls has also led to young girls being married off within family circles, he added.
He noted that most child labour victims come from other states, though some local children are also pushed into work. “Some parents send their children to school but struggle with additional expenses, so they push the children to work,” he said, suspecting that most victims of child labour from other states are brought through human trafficking network.
Rajalaxmi Ankalagi, a senior advocate and activist, said child marriage is a social evil, while cases under POCSO are criminal. “The child marriage, despite being illegal, has sanction from society to some extent. Though the child is not mentally prepared for the marriage, they will eventually get adjusted with the circumstances, sometimes at the cost of their own childhood. But POCSO is altogether a different area.
The abuse, trauma and torture inflicted on the tender minds of children leave deep scars on their mind as well as their personality. It is known that most abuses on children are not reported, be it for the fear of social stigma, police interrogation or lengthy judicial proceedings. When someone dares to take action on the culprits, the apathy and faulty investigation by police in most cases yields no result.”
The psychological counselling for the victim should be made compulsory so that the fear, stigma and trauma of the child can be reduced, she added.