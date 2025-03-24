Express Dialogues | Lack of will root cause for India being dirty: Swachh Bharat national expert Almitra Patel

Excerpts:

What exactly is the problem with garbage management?

Garbage was never a problem from Vedic times, and till the 1970s, the only waste that came out of homes was kitchen waste (wet waste), highly valued by farmers. Since the 1980s, when plastics came in and people started throwing out non-biodegradables with biodegradables, mixed waste became a problem that cannot be handled.

What is the solution?

The solutions are very clearly spelt out in the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. There are eight points listing the Duties of Waste Generators (citizens) in Rule 5, and 37 points listing the Duties and Responsibilities of Local Authorities (like BBMP) in Rule 15.

Why is it not being done?

The major problem in waste management today, especially in Bengaluru, is the lack of will to do the right thing. There is countrywide corruption which is keeping India dirty. There is more focus on expensive equipment purchase, instead of simple daily supervision for compliance. The government’s focus is wrong.

What should be done?

It is a matter of will. Recently, in Maharashtra, an officer who was posted as Additional Commissioner, Solid Waste, in an 18-lakh population city, ensured in 18 months that zero waste goes to the landfill, and at no extra cost to the municipality. He ruthlessly ensured no collection of mixed waste. This is what Bengaluru and other cities need to do. There is no excuse for mixed waste going to any landfill anywhere in the country. Also, if wet and dry waste are collected on different days, chances of mixing are minimal.