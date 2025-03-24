SC appoints retired judge to settle dispute between mutts over Anegundi Brindavana

KALABURAGI: In a landmark order to settle a dispute between the seers of Uttaradi Mutt and Raghavendra Swamy Mutt over performing puja and aradhana of Brindavana at Nava Brindavana, situated near Anegundi of Koppal district, once for all, the Supreme Court has referred both the parties for a mediation.

The apex court has requested former SC judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul to act as a mediator between the parties. The division bench of the SC, comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, passed the order on March 19 this year and the copy of the order was made available to TNIE on Sunday. The SC has asked the parties to maintain the status quo.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court (Dharwad bench) comprising Justices HT Narendra Prasad and Venkatesh Naik T on December 20, 2024 set aside the judgment of a single judge of the HC Dharwad Bench, restricting Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Mantralayam to perform puja and aradhana of Shri Jayateertha Swamiji to one of the Brindavanas by identifying it as the Brindavana of Jayateertha Swamiji.