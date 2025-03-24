SC appoints retired judge to settle dispute between mutts over Anegundi Brindavana

KALABURAGI: In a landmark order to settle a dispute between the seers of Uttaradi Mutt and Raghavendra Swamy Mutt over performing puja and aradhana of Brindavana at Nava Brindavana, situated near Anegundi of Koppal district, once for all, the Supreme Court has referred both the parties for a mediation.
The apex court has requested former SC judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul to act as a mediator between the parties. The division bench of the SC, comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, passed the order on March 19 this year and the copy of the order was made available to TNIE on Sunday. The SC has asked the parties to maintain the status quo.
A division bench of the Karnataka High Court (Dharwad bench) comprising Justices HT Narendra Prasad and Venkatesh Naik T on December 20, 2024 set aside the judgment of a single judge of the HC Dharwad Bench, restricting Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Mantralayam to perform puja and aradhana of Shri Jayateertha Swamiji to one of the Brindavanas by identifying it as the Brindavana of Jayateertha Swamiji.
The division bench stated that the single judge’s order should continue for three months from December 20 or till the parties obtain necessary order or interim injunction or decree from the civil court whichever is earlier.
It meant that the order passed by the single judge restricting Mantralaya Raghavendra Swamy Mutt from performing puja and aradhana to any of the Brindavanas will continue till a Supreme Court order.
Shri Vidyadhishacharya, the general power attorney holder of Uttaradi Mutt, said Uttaradi Mutt welcomes the SC direction for the mediation.
He said Uttaradi Mutt has sufficient evidence to prove that the Brindavana where puja and aradhana are being performed is of Shri Raghuvarya Teertharu and not of Shri Jayateertharu.
Brindavana of Shri Jayateertharu is situated at Malkhed of Kalaburagi district, he said. But for the last four years, Mantralaya Shri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt is claiming that the Brindavana is of Shri Jayateeertharu and approached different courts for permission to offer puja to Brindavana.