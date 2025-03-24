Speaker UT Khader says he will not hesitate to dismiss 'habitual offender' MLAs

MANGALURU: Strongly defending his decision to suspend the 18 MLAs for creating a ruckus in the recently concluded assembly session, Assembly Speaker UT Khader said that he will not hesitate to initiate harsher punishment including dismissal of MLAs who are 'habitual offenders'.

Talking to reporters, Khader said the suspended MLAs thought that they could get away by creating a ruckus since it was the last day of the session.

He added that a few of the first time MLAs were not even aware of the gravity of the situation.

Stating that the suspended MLAs are his friends, he asked them to not consider the suspension as punishment but an opportunity to transform themselves into good public representatives and mend their ways.

“Those who have committed wrong should realise it. They should watch their act sitting in front of the TV,” he said.

Khader maintained that none including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had a role to play in his decision to suspend the MLAs .