AAB demands probe into honey-trap allegations against judges

BENGALURU: The Advocates' Association of Bengaluru (AAB) has passed a resolution urging the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court to investigate allegations made on the floor of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly by Minister K. N. Rajanna that some judges have been honey-trapped.

Expressing serious concern over the claim, the AAB, in a special general body meeting convened to discuss corruption in the judiciary, resolved to write to the Speaker of the House, requesting an inquiry into the veracity of the minister’s statement.

The discussion was held in the wake of the recent discovery of a large sum of burnt cash at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma in New Delhi. The AAB alleged that corruption is deeply entrenched and growing across all levels of the judiciary.