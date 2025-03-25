AAB demands probe into honey-trap allegations against judges

BENGALURU: The Advocates' Association of Bengaluru (AAB) has passed a resolution urging the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court to investigate allegations made on the floor of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly by Minister K. N. Rajanna that some judges have been honey-trapped.
Expressing serious concern over the claim, the AAB, in a special general body meeting convened to discuss corruption in the judiciary, resolved to write to the Speaker of the House, requesting an inquiry into the veracity of the minister’s statement.
The discussion was held in the wake of the recent discovery of a large sum of burnt cash at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma in New Delhi. The AAB alleged that corruption is deeply entrenched and growing across all levels of the judiciary.
As part of its resolution, the association announced plans to hold a candlelight vigil against judicial corruption and to inform the Chief Justice of India about the urgent need for reforms in Karnataka’s judiciary.
Contending that the collegium system is ineffective in curbing corruption and ensuring judicial accountability, the AAB called for drastic modifications to bring transparency to the appointment process and accountability of judges.
Additionally, the association resolved that the collegium of the Karnataka High Court should comprise judges from the state to ensure adequate representation in the selection process.
Referring to the incident at Justice Varma’s residence, the AAB stated, "The collegium of the Supreme Court can no longer stand as a helpless witness and must rise to the occasion, taking radical steps to eradicate corruption in the judiciary."
The association further urged that judges of the higher judiciary and high courts facing corruption allegations should be transferred from their parent high court to another jurisdiction to maintain judicial integrity.