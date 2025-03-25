All corporators of Karnataka's Vijayapura Corporation disqualified

VIJAYAPURA: In a significant development, all 35 members of the Vijayapura City Corporation have been disqualified following an order issued by Belgaum Regional Commissioner Sanjay Shettennavar on Monday.

The disqualified members include 17 from BJP, 10 from Congress, one from JDS, two from MIM, and five independents, all elected in the 2022 municipal elections.

The issue came to light after the civic body’s asset declaration forms, mandated by law, were not submitted by any member following the Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral elections held on January 9, 2024. Congress member Mehejabin Horti was elected as Mayor, while Dinesh Halli secured the Deputy Mayor position.

Questions over the non-submission of asset declarations promptedformer member Prakash Mirji Mainuddin Bilagi to approach theKalaburagi High Court.

The court subsequently directed the government to take appropriate action. After a thorough inquiry, the decision was made to disqualify all 35 members, raising the possibility of fresh elections to reconstitute the corporation.