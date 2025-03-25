BJP accuses Karnataka government of tapping Opposition leaders’ phones

BENGALURU: The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka accused the Congress State Government of tapping the phones of Opposition leaders for the last two years.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, Ashoka said that to politically target their opponents, the Congress government is tapping the phones of opposition and ruling party leaders. He said that Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, too, had spoken about phone tapping earlier.

“All Opposition leaders’ phones are tapped. There is no doubt. The government is involved in phone tapping. It is 100%,” Ashoka said. Even a ruling party legislator has claimed that his phone was tapped, Ashoka said.

On the allegation made by Ashoka, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said no one has given any complaint about phone tapping. If the complaints are filed, appropriate action will be taken, he said. The Home Minister said they have not given permission for any phone tapping.

Meanwhile, Ashoka said that Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna and his son, with the approval of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have spoken about honey trap. This has revealed the masterminds behind it, he said. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge held discussions with the CM and a power struggle is underway in Congress, the BJP leader said.