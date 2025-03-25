CM will start executing internal quota after panel’s interim report: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara here on Monday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will start implementing internal reservation for Scheduled Castes soon after the Justice Nagamohan Das committee submits its interim report in a week.

The CM held a meeting with SC ministers, including Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, RB Timmapur, Shivraj Thangadgi, Dr HC Mahadevappa, Priyank Kharge and Justice Nagmohan Das, at his residence.

After attending the meeting, Parameshwara told the media that the Congress government is committed to implement internal reservation.

“We have mentioned it in our party’s election manifesto. Empirical data will provide a definite opinion, said Justice Nagamohan Das at the meeting,” he informed.

“Our party and the government are committed to the Constitution. We have organised the Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim and Jai Constitution convention in Belagavi,” he said replying to the controversy surrounding DCM DK Shivakumar, who has allegedly said the Constitution will be changed to accommodate 4% reservation in government contracts for those falling under the 2B category.

Social Welfare Minister Mahadevappa said Justice Nagmohan Das updated the ministers on the committee’s progress.

He said, “We had a long discussion based on the data and Justice Nagmohan Das will submit an interim report within a week. We will decide based on the report. All issues including empirical data were discussed. Our government is committed to implementing internal reservation. No community has sought any particular percentage of reservation. Almost all departments have provided data. We will take action as per Supreme Court guidelines”.

No backlog posts, promotions or appointments will be made until internal reservation is implemented, he added.