Follow SC rule, have quota for women: Karnataka HC to advocates’ associations

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday said that all advocates’ associations in the state will have to implement the directions of the apex court to the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB), concerning reservation for women advocates while conducting elections.

Justice M Nagaprasanna stated in his order, while allowing the petition filed by a few women members of Tumakuru District Advocates’ Association, to create an additional post of joint secretary and two posts of executive committee member to be reserved for women advocates.

The petitioners stated that they had written a letter on March 5 to the Returning Officer and Association president, requesting 33 per cent reservation of the total existing posts for women.

Taking note of the recent Supreme Court order, which directed the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru to earmark the post of treasurer for women candidates, the high court observed that reservation for women would amount to some solace for the present women lawyers, but this cannot be temporary. The apex court’s direction should be implemented in all Bar Associations while conducting elections, the high court added.

The court also said women lawyers cannot be discriminated against and denied relief of reservation in other Bar Association elections. Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution would become applicable to the case of the petitioners, as women advocates cannot be discriminated against on the score that they are women and are not entitled for reservation in every Bar Association election.

The high court also observed that it is not only morally compelling but also legally expedient for all the Bar Associations to provide equal rights to women with respect to representation.