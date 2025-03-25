‘Mulling to give Kannada Rajyotsava awards without calling for applications’: Minister Tangadagi

BENGALURU: Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi has expressed the need to recognise deserving individuals for Kannada Rajyotsava awards based on their achievements, rather that inviting applications for the award.

Speaking at the Karnataka Sahitya Academy awards distribution ceremony on Monday, the minister emphasised that awards should not be sought but rather conferred upon those who truly deserve them and that awards should be delivered to the recipients' doorsteps, thereby enhancing their value.

"I will discuss this with the CM and DyCM," Tangadagi said.

He said that literary figures in the state had largely supported the idea of awarding the Rajyotsava awards without applications but invited further suggestions.

"There must be a public discussion on the matter," he added.

Dr C Veeranna, Dr Sriram Ittannanavar, Janagere Venkataramayya, AM Madari and Dr Sabiha Bhoomigowda were presented the Academy's 2023 Honorary Awards, while 10 others were presented with the Sahitya Shri Awards for their contributions to literature and culture.