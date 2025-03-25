‘Not yet’: Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Horatti clears air over resignation

HUBBALLI: Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Monday clarified that he is yet to resign from his post. This comes a day after a section of the media reported that he had resigned as Council Chairman.

“I have thought about resigning, and a decision in this regard will be made in the next 3-4 days,” Horatti said.

Horatti said that the letter he signed is with him, but an unsigned letter has been leaked from his office and has gone viral on social media, claiming that he had resigned.

Expressing concern over the conduct of members in the Upper House, the eight-time MLC said that there was no respect for senior members in the House.

“It has become a platform for chaos and controversies, including issues like honey traps. Times have deteriorated. Respect for the Council has been lost. In such a situation, I am contemplating whether I should continue as the chairman. Hence, I have thought about resigning,” he said.

He, however, said that his close associates have urged him not to step down.