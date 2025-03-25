People’s burden: Smart meter, extra charges

BENGALURU: If the recent 36-paise per unit surcharge in the electricity bill is not bad enough, there are more taxes in the pipeline.

According to Energy Department officials, consumers taking new or temporary connections have to pay for the smart meter and service charges. Further, all existing consumers have to contribute to service charges of smart meters installed for new consumers, in their electricity bills. This amount will only increase over time, as the number of meters will keep going up.

The recently introduced surcharge - said to be the government’s contribution towards the pension and gratuity of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited and Escoms employees - will reflect in power bills in May.

As the energy department prepares to replace all existing electro-static meters (ESM) with smart meters in sync with Central government schemes and rules, experts have strongly opposed the financial burden on consumers. These additional charges are being imposed even before the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) announces a hike in power tariff.

KPCL Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey told the media on Monday that directions for installation of smart meters were issued by the Central government. Barring Karnataka and Telangana, it is being done in bulk in 28 states.

“As per KERC directions, smart meters have been introduced for new and temporary consumers. These meters are essential for bringing in transparency. As we are working to introduce separate day and night time tariffs, smart meters are essential,” he said, adding that there is an annual growth of 2 to 3 per cent of new consumers. He said a committee comprising IIIT and IISc experts has been formed to review progress and performance from April 1 on the implementation of smart meters. Three committees have also been formed under Bescom Director and Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta and Pandey, to review the work done so far.