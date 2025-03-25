'Quota should be based on foundation of social justice': Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Monday clarified his party JDS’ stand on the reservation for minorities in government contracts and rubbished speculations over differences with his alliance partner BJP on the issue.

All communities that are educationally, economically, and socially weaker must get equal opportunities and benefits, he said.

“However, appeasement of one particular community while neglecting multiple others is unfair and unconstitutional. This is an insult to the Constitution,” Kumaraswamy said.

JDS and BJP have already participated together in several pro-people struggles and will continue to do so in the future, he added.

Saying that reservation is not religion-based, the JDS leader said that it stands on the foundation of social justice and must continue that way. “This is JDS’ unwavering stand,” he said.

The Congress government is destroying the fundamental concept of social justice purely for vote-bank politics, the Union Minister said, adding that the Grand Old Party was using reservation as a tool for appeasement and misleading the people.

“Congress is creating reservation anarchy across the country,” he added.