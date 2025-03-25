Special court reserves order on Ranya Rao's bail plea in gold smuggling case

BENGALURU: A special court here has reserved its order on the bail plea of Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao in the gold smuggling case until March 27, following a detailed hearing of arguments from both the defence and the prosecution.

During the proceedings, Rao's counsel Kiran Jawali argued for her release, while the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's (DRI) lawyer, Madhu Rao, presented evidence suggesting her direct role in the illicit transfer of funds.

According to the prosecution, the actress admitted to using hawala channels to facilitate gold purchases, a claim that strengthens the case against her.

As part of the legal process, officials have invoked Section 108 of the Customs Act, which mandates a judicial inquiry.

Authorities clarified that this is not a police interrogation but a judicial investigation to scrutinise financial irregularities and potential violations of law.