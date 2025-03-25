TNIE’s ‘Jago Hindustani’ event leaves a lasting impact

VIJAYAPURA: The event called ‘Jago Hindustani’ was hosted by The New Indian Express and turned out to be a patriotically memorable day as the attendants enjoyed and were enthralled with the patriotic songs. The event commemorated the Martyrs’ Day by organising a musical event which was presented by Kolhapur-based troupe ‘Swarninad’.

The troupe has been performing in TNIE’s all ‘Jago Hindustani’ programmes’ conducted in the past too in different parts of the state on different occasions.

The patriotic event was inaugurated by Col Girish B Shinde, NCC 36 Karnataka Battalion of Vijayapura. In his inaugural address, Col Shinde praised the effort of TNIE for hosting such a patriotic event.

“I am humbled and immensely honoured to be part of this event which is spreading nationalist feeling. The event will surely recall the contributions of our martyrs who laid down their lives during the freedom movement,” he said.

Giving a clear definition of a good and nationalist citizen, he said that one need not always be a uniformed person to show his or her patriotism.

“Even as a common Indian citizen, you can be a good nationalist if you remember your duties and responsibility towards the nation. One should talk of duties before talking of rights. The Indian Army is doing a commendable job on borders, but citizens who are living in the country must also do their duties promptly,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner T Bhoobalan, the advertisement, circulation and technical department staff of TNIE including Satish Joshi, Dhananjay Hongal, Sanjay Nagaralli, Andros Solomon and others were present.