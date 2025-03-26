Four Karnataka Legislative Council seats remain vacant raising questions over delay

BENGALURU: Four crucial Legislative Council seats in Karnataka have remained vacant for over a year now, raising questions about the Congress government’s plans. With the ruling party poised to secure an easy majority in the Upper House, this inaction has set off speculation whether it is only apathy, a strategic delay or something else.

Two of the four seats have remained vacant since October 2023, another since November 2023, and the last in January 2024. Yet, the Congress appears to be in no rush to make the necessary nominations. The delay is particularly baffling, given the party’s position in the Council, where it is just one seat away from dominance. It could command 37 seats against the NDA’s 36, and gain control over legislation in the state.

An intriguing twist to the power play is Independent legislator Lakhan Jarkiholi, whose brother Satish Jarkiholi is a sitting minister in the cabinet. The Congress could leverage this connection to secure his vote and tighten its grip on the Upper House.

There are also whispers of backroom deals and negotiations, with sources claiming that securing an MLC nomination requires an astronomical sum, reportedly running into crores of rupees. The appointment process, meant to recognize meritorious individuals from various fields, has allegedly devolved into a system where political allegiance and financial muscle matter more than public service.

A senior politician, speaking on condition of anonymity, hinted at high-stakes bidding for the seats. “The government is waiting for candidates who can invest capital,” he claimed.