Karnataka to file affidavit in SC to explore alternatives to night traffic ban in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

BENGALURU: The Karnataka forest department is collating data for the State government, which is keen to file a counter-affidavit in the Supreme Court on alternative solutions against the ban on movement of vehicles during night hours through Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) on National Highway-212 (also called NH-766).

“We don’t want the ban order issued by Supreme Court to be revoked. There is a lot of pressure from the government to lift it or find alternative solutions. One of the alternatives we are thinking of is whether the number of vehicles plying through the reserve could be increased,” department sources told TNIE.

As per the Supreme Court and Karnataka High Court orders, only four vehicles from Karnataka and Kerala are permitted to ply through NH-766 from 9 pm to 6 am. This is apart from emergency vehicles.

The exercise of collating data started after Forests Minister Eshwar B Khandre held a meeting with officials to discuss alternatives to address the night traffic ban.

“The meeting was called following increasing pressure from Wayanad Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to lift the ban,” the source said. According to data, there have been 29 recorded roadkills on roads cutting through BTR from 2021-24. The animals include deer, wild boar, civet cat, tiger and elephant.