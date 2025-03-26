Karnataka

MES leader Shubham Shelke arrested for felicitating Marathi youth in Belagavi

The youth also had verbally abused the PDO when he refused to speak in Marathi.
MES leader Shubham Shelke arrested.
MES leader Shubham Shelke arrested.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BELAGAVI: Police in Belagavi arrested Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader Shubham Shelke in Miraj on Monday on the charges of felicitating a Marathi youth, who had recently demanded a Panchayat Development Officer at Kiniye, near Belagavi to speak in Marathi.

The youth also had verbally abused the PDO when he refused to speak in Marathi.

A Marathi youth, Topanna Dukre had demanded the PDO to speak in Marathi when the officer was talking to him in Kannada. Later, a case was filed against Dukre and later he was jailed.

A few days later, Shelke and villagers of Kiniye had felicitated him in connection with the incident. The police had been searching for Shelke and arrested him.

arrest
Shubham Shelke

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com