MES leader Shubham Shelke arrested for felicitating Marathi youth in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Police in Belagavi arrested Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader Shubham Shelke in Miraj on Monday on the charges of felicitating a Marathi youth, who had recently demanded a Panchayat Development Officer at Kiniye, near Belagavi to speak in Marathi.

The youth also had verbally abused the PDO when he refused to speak in Marathi.

A Marathi youth, Topanna Dukre had demanded the PDO to speak in Marathi when the officer was talking to him in Kannada. Later, a case was filed against Dukre and later he was jailed.

A few days later, Shelke and villagers of Kiniye had felicitated him in connection with the incident. The police had been searching for Shelke and arrested him.