14-year-old girls to be vaccinated for cervical cancer in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To combat cervical cancer, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced a targeted immunisation drive in Kalyana Karnataka’s five districts, to vaccinate all 14-year-old girls free of cost. The initiative, announced on Wednesday, will be continued annually for girls turning 14 in these districts to eliminate cervical cancer — the second most common cancer among women after breast cancer.

The announcement was made at the event titled ‘Cervical Cancer Elimination Movement — From Awareness to Action’, which aims at a ‘Cervical cancer-free Karnataka’. The event marked a major step in the state’s fight against the preventable disease and brought together healthcare leaders, policy makers and key organisations, including the Karnataka State Obstetrics and Gynaecologists Association.

Gundu Rao said the government is evaluating a proposal submitted by ARTIST for Her, to improve the capabilities of obstetrics and gynaecologists, and other organisations, to expand the vaccination drive to Chikkaballapur district. ARTIST (Asian Research & Training Institute for Skill Transfer) for Her is an institute working on women’s healthcare.