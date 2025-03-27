BJP MLA's ST Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar to respond to notice

BENGALURU/YELLAPUR: A day after getting show-cause notices, Yeshwantpur BJP MLA ST Somashekar said he would reply to the notice after consulting his lawyers, while Yellapur BJP MLA Shivaram Hebbar denied indulging in any anti-party activities.

Somashekar told reporters on Wednesday that he had neither attended any Congress party event, nor entered the KPCC office. “God has given me strength and I shall fight legally,” he said, adding that his meeting with DyCM DK Shivakumar was official.

“Shivakumar is not just the KPCC president, he is Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister. My constituency comes under him, so I approached him,” he said.

Somashekar said he has met the CM and other ministers at government events, and not at party events. “What is wrong with me going to the government to seek funds for my constituency? The government had called a pre-budget meeting with Bengaluru MLAs, but none of the others attended. I did because I wanted grants for my constituency. I have not caused embarrassment to the party or given a statement against any BJP leader,’’ he said, and rued that “there is no action against those who embarrass the party’’.