CM Siddaramaiah to visit Delhi to get brass nod to fill vacant MLC posts

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi meeting Congress high command leaders in New Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to visit the national capital on April 2.
The main agenda of Siddaramaiah’s visit, according to informed sources, is to get the top brass’ nod to nominate members to four vacant MLC posts. The CM, however, is also expected to discuss other political developments in Karnataka, including the alleged honeytrap attempt on Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna.
Under the CM’s quota, former Lok Sabha member VS Ugrappa and under DyCM DK Shivakumar’s quota, BL Shankar, are expected to make the cut.
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will decide on one of two remaining seats and another by the other high command leaders, including AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, a party insider said.
It would be Siddaramaiah’s maiden visit to Delhi after a gap of two months as he was recovering from a knee injury.
“With his supporters, including Satish Jarkiholi and Rajanna, having already sent out a message to the Central party leaders on the honeytrap issue, the CM is unlikely to elaborate on it. Instead, he will discuss his governance as he is completing two years as CM on May 20,” a senior Congress leader said.
Siddaramaiah had already discussed the honeytrap episode with Kharge and clarified that he has no role in Rajanna raising the issue. But the high command felt let down as Rajanna raised the issue on the floor of the House instead of discussing it within the four walls of the party, a senior leader said.
Siddaramaiah may also try to get the high command’s nod for a Cabinet reshuffle, especially because he had assured former minister B Nagendra of getting reinducted. Nagendra resigned as minister over the alleged scam in the ST Corporation.
DyCM to visit Delhi
DYCM DK Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, will leave for New Delhi to participate in the 3-day AICC conference of district Congress committees on Thursday. Shivakumar is also expected to call on Congress high command leaders.