CM Siddaramaiah to visit Delhi to get brass nod to fill vacant MLC posts

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi meeting Congress high command leaders in New Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to visit the national capital on April 2.

The main agenda of Siddaramaiah’s visit, according to informed sources, is to get the top brass’ nod to nominate members to four vacant MLC posts. The CM, however, is also expected to discuss other political developments in Karnataka, including the alleged honeytrap attempt on Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna.

Under the CM’s quota, former Lok Sabha member VS Ugrappa and under DyCM DK Shivakumar’s quota, BL Shankar, are expected to make the cut.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will decide on one of two remaining seats and another by the other high command leaders, including AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, a party insider said.